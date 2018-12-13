Africa: Bakri to Address General Assembly of African Journalists Federation

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, will address at 06:00 p.m. at the Friendship Hall the opening sitting of the General Assembly of the African Journalists Federation.

The federation's General Assembly will be held with participation of chairpersons of press unions of African countries and leaders of the International Press Association.

The meetings will discuss issues of the press and media work.

In a press statement, the Chairman of the Sudanese Journalists Union, Al-Saddiq Al-Rezaigi, said that the meetings will held with participation of more than 35 African states, besides delegations of the Journalists Unions of European countries, North America, India, China, Russia, the Arab Journalists Union and representatives of a number of Arab countries.

He indicated that the conference provides a good opportunity for the international press to be informed on the situation of the Sudanese press and the development process in the country.