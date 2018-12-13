Sudan: Bakri Informed On Development Projects in East Sudan

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih was briefed on progress of implementation of development projects in Sudan.

He was assured during meeting at the Republican Palace Wednesday with Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed on overall service and development projects being executed by the East Sudan Development and Reconstruction Fund.

The First Vice-President renewed the state commitment to support development and service projects in East Sudan by way that boosts stability and improve people's living.