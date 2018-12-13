Sudan: Arab Woman and Arab University Unions Sign Memo of Understanding

Khartoum — The Arab Woman Leadership Union and the Arab University Union signed, Wednesday, at thew premises of the National Assembly a memo of understanding on the developmet and reactivation of the joint Arab work to address the developments in the Arab region.

Ther Chairwoman of the Arab Woman Leadership, Dr.Badriya Suleiman signed for the Arab Woman, while the Secretary General of the Arab Universities, Dr. Amro Ezat, signed for his side.

The two sides agreed upon the necessity for strengthening the joit work and the following up the implementation of the Arab strategies approved by theArab summits, particularly, girls's education in Arab world andimplementation of the sustainable development program.

The two sides called for the necessity for the joint projects and the societal initiatives that seve voluntary and humanitarian work, away from the political interventions.