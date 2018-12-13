Sudan: Kibir Commends Performance of National Service Administration

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Dr. Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir, has lauded the efforts exerted by the National Service Administration to achieve the national goals.

He directed the Administration during a meeting at the Republican Palace Wednesday with the General Coordinator of the National Service Administration, Yasser Osman Suleiman, to go ahead with its efforts to implement the National Service projects in area and combating illiteracy and drugs.

The General Coordinator said that he has goven a full briefing about the Administration performance and its plans for the year 2019.

He said that by advent of the year 2020 the illiteracy in Sudan would be eradicated, pointing out that he informed the Vice - President on the Administration's efforts to plant over million trees within framework of the Green Sudan Project.

Suleiman added that Vice-President has praised the National Service Administration's projects and directed the Administration to coordinate efforts with other organs in implementing its projects.