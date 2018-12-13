Sudan: Arrangements for Vice-President's Visit to S. Darfur State Finalized

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir, was assured on completion of the arrangements for his visit to South Darfur State on December 16, during which he will lay the foundation stone for the Qatari Village at Sani Delaiba with a cost estimated at seven million dollars.

This came during meeting at the Republican Palace Wednesday with Wali (governor) of South Darfur State, Engineer Adam Al-Fekki.

Engineer Al-Fekki said in a press statements that he gave a full briefing to the vice - President about the School Tournament which was held recently in the state and its accomplishments.

He said that the Vice-President will address during his visit the closing sitting of Darfur's Displaced People Conference, which is set to seek lasting solution to the issues of the displaced people in Darfur States.

The Wali of South Darfur State has referred to completion of all the arrangements for receiving the Vice - President in the capital of the State, Nyala.