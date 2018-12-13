Ghana: CID, EOCO Launch 2 Investigative Manuals

Two sets of investigative manuals on " Financial crime, corruption and money laundering investigations" for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) was yesterday launched in Accra.

The 204- page guidebook with 10 chapters which was provided with support from the Department for International Development /UK in collaboration with Strengthening Action against Corruption (STAAC) would serve as primary guides in financial crime, corruption and money laundering investigations for the two organisations.

The Minister of the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery in a speech read on his behalf by his deputy, Mr Henry Quartey, said financial crimes as well as money laundering and corruption were detrimental to the smooth running of the State.

He stressed the need to ensure effective investigations into financial crimes to secure the public funds.

The Minister said the inability of investigators of law enforcement agencies to conduct thorough investigations to gather appropriate evidence and to secure conviction in courts of law has attracted unwarranted comments from the public as they perceive investigators do not secure justice for victims.

Mr Dery said the manuals would shape the investigations process and guide investigators, adding that it would enhance quality unbiased investigations which would safeguard effective prosecution and adjudication of cases which would increase convictions and assets recovery.

The Minister said the manual would serve as a vital tool for investigators and law enforcement Agencies in the country, adding that it would provide step-by-step directions and procedure on the investigations of financial crimes, corruption and money laundering and asset recovery.

"The manuals will shape investigations process and guide investigators, especially ones new on the job as to what to do at every single stage of investigative process," he added.

He said the initiative would also compliment government's efforts to ensure law and order in the country.

The Minister of National Security, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah in his remarks said financial crime has great effect on the country's economy.

He stressed the need for common practices and norms to address such crimes in the country.

The Minister called on all agencies to collaborate to address public sector corruption in the country.

"We have the rules and regulations for the public sector but unable to enforce or ensure sanctions of such crimes.' he lamented.

He said culprits of financial crimes should be sanctioned to serve as deterrent to others.

The Director-General of the CID, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said the manuals would go a long way to assist personnel of both organisations to boost their skills in investigation on financial fraud issues.

She commended STAAC for the initiative and called for more of such collaboration.

Mr Vivek Misra, the Governor Advisor of Department for International Development /UK said the manuals are the first of its kind and would set the foundation for sustainable improvement to investigations that will enhance the ability of law enforcement agencies to convict those engaged in corrupt practices.