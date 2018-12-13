Ghana: 133 Ecobank Customers Rewarded in Maiden Xpress Money Promotion Draw

Ecobank Ghana has held the maiden draw under its Xpress Money Promotion in which 133 loyal customers were awarded with cash prizes.

The maiden winner of the promotion, Isaac Okyere, who just deposited GHc180.00 into his Xpress Account to enter the draw, took home GHc1000.00, while the second winner Kamso Ali Bawah also won GHc1000.00.

The third winner Enoch Kwofie won GHc2000.00 and the other winners won cash prizes between GHc50.00 and GHc500.00, which would be credited to their Xpress Account.

Speaking to journalists after the draw supervised by the National Lottery Authority, the Head of Consumer Banking, Ecobank, Tara Squire said the promotion was to reward loyal customers of the bank.

"This promotion is to reward people who have taken up the digital challenge and who have been with us through this digital journey," he said.

He indicated that all the winners would receive their cash prizes through their Xpress Account.

In all, Mr Squire said about 70,000 customers would be rewarded under the promotion.

To enter the draw, the Head of Consumer Banking explained that all that a customer needed to do was to deposit a minimum of GHc50.00 into their Xpress Account, adding that a customer who deposited GHc100.00 into the Xpress Account first time under the draw automatically wins an airtime.

Mr Squire said there was going to be weekly draws to reward customers until the promotion was ended in March and said customers stood the change of winning a maximum cash prize of GHc10, 000.00 and the lowest cash prize of GHc50.00.

He said Ecobank in the last two years had invested hugely in their digital platform and the Ecobank application to bring digital banking to the door step of customers.

Mr Squire said the bank would continue to invest in digital banking and platform to help customers in particular and Ghanaians in general to enjoy banking services at the comfort of their homes.

He entreated the customers of Ecobank to take part in the promotion to win cash prizes for this festive season.