Ghana: REGSEC Meets Abudu, Andani Royal Gates in Yendi

Yendi — Members of the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) yesterday engaged leaders of the Abudu and Andani royal gates of the Dagbon chieftaincy divide in Yendi ahead of the scheduled performance of the funerals of the late Ya-Nas; Ya-Na Mohammudu Abdulai and Ya-Na Yakubu Andani.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed explained that the purpose of the engagement was to solicit support from all the stakeholders to ensure violent-free performance of the funerals.

The three eminent chiefs' mediation committee has come up with a roadmap on the resolution of the Dagbon protracted chieftaincy crisis.

Leaders of the Abudu and Andani royal gates had assigned to the said roadmap which was presented to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

The roadmap indicated that Abudus should kickstart the performance of the funeral of the late Ya-Na Mohammudu Abdulai on December 14, 2018 and end on December 28, 2018 while Andanis would commence that of the late Ya-Na Yakubu Andani on January 4, 2018 and end on January 18, 2019.

This according to the roadmap would pave way for the search institutions tocommence search for a new Ya-Na to superintend over the affairs of the Dagbon kingdom.

The Regional Minister indicated that the REGSEC was doing everything possible to ensure the roadmap was implemented to its logical conclusion.

Mr Saeed who is the chairman of the REGSEC explained that they were engaging the stakeholders in order to iron out any outstanding issue before the commencement of the funerals.

"We are reaching out to all who matter in the performance of the funerals to ensure successful implementation of the road map," he stated.

Mr Saeed therefore appealed to all especially the youth to support the government and leaders to ensure peace was restored in Dagbon.

"I am appealing to our chiefs, opinion leaders and all well-wishers of Dagbon to help ensure violent-free funerals of the late overlords of Dagbon," the Minister appealed.

Mr Saeed said Dagbon for that matter the entire Northern Region cherishes peace and that it was time the people co-operate and collaborate for total peace in the area.

Reconstruction works of the old Gbewaa Palace is near completion as workers were putting finishing touches at the time of the visit of the REGSEC members.