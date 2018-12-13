Ghana: Support Faculty Members to Pursue Further Studies - Dr. Samuel Donkor

Koforidua — The President of All Nations University College (ANUC), Dr. Samuel Donkor has called on management of tertiary institutions to support their faculty members to pursue further studies.

He said this would help harness their full potential of the faculty members and enable them acquire additional skills and knowledge needed to beef up the quality of tertiary education.

Dr. Donkor was speaking at a luncheon organised by the University at Koforidua for nine faculty members who were sponsored by the university to pursue doctorate degrees in various disciplines in renowned universities in India.

They are Dr. Collins Marfo Agyeman, Dr. Theophilus Oware, Dr. Archibald Danquah-Amoah, Dr. Emmanuel Atta Kumah, Dr. Anita Antwiwaa, Dr. David Boohene, Dr. Bright Nyamekye, Dr. Kenneth Amoa-Binfoh and Dr. Priscilla Bempa Botwe.

"Investment in faculty members can help produce quality graduates who would use their knowledge and skills acquired from their lecturers to help develop the nation. We have spent a lot of money on our faculty development programme and we believe it is worth it," Dr Donkor stated.

He said the faculty members who had completed their studies would collaborate with their students to research and recommended solution into challenges in various sectors including economy and health.

He hinted that currently, the university was working on building GhanaSat-2 after successfully launching the GhanaSat 1 into space and hoped it would also be successful to make Ghana an example to other African countries technologywise.

Dr Donkor stated that the country's problems could be resolved using technology hence it was necessary for the government to support technology-driven initiatives including the GhanaSat-2.