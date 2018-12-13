Ghana: Satellites Clash With Flying Eagles Today ... in Wafu U-23 Championship

Ghana's national U-20 team, the Black Satellites will today engage the ‎Flying Eagles of Nigeria in the final group B game of the on-going WAFU youth tournament at the Stade Municipal in Lomé, Togo at 4pm.

It is a must-win encounter for the Ghanaians who need a win to qualify for the semi final stage of the competition after their shaky start to the competition.

The Satellites lost the opening group game by a goal to nil to Niger last week and would have to atone for that defeat with a win over their biggest rivals, if they intend to keep their hopes of advancing and ultimately winning the trophy alive.

The withdrawal of Benin from the competition meant group B was reduced to three teams with the remaining countries expected to play only two group matches.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game today, head coach of the Black Satellites Jimmy Cobblah said the Satellites, predominantly local players, have overcome the shocking defeat to Niger and have corrected the mistakes of the first game and is confident they will be ready for the encounter.

He said "Games involving Ghana and Nigeria at any level is a do-or-die affair and the playing body is well aware of the task ahead this afternoon and are in great shape for it."

According to him, the team was aware of what remains at stake and would fight for it until they get what they want.

"We believe it is not over until it is all over; we will go into the game today with our best foot forward and hope to come out with the right results to see us through to the next round."

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Toku stated that they have got what it takes to beat the Nigerians today in such a dicey game and that was exactly what they would be going in for.

"We are going all out for the win; we came here to win the tournament and as it stands now nothing short of a win today would see us moving closer to achieving our dreams for coming to Togo."

Toku conceded that they performed poorly in front of goal in the first game against the Nigeriens in the first game although the general performance was good.

"If we had scored from the numerous chances we created in the game against Niger, we wouldn't have found ourselves in this situation. We have caused the mess but we will surely overcome them."