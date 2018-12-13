Ghana: Dogboe Can Be a World Champion Again - Coach Carl Lokko

Lawrence Carl Lokko, one of the experienced boxing coaches in Ghana, has predicted a swift return to the top echelons of boxing for former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) super bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe could be a world champion again, if he puts his acts together.

"If he remains at the weight, he might be a world champion again and he has to because he is still a young boxer, who is very vibrant and has a whole lot to offer," Coach Lokko said.

The former trainer of Duke Micah, World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight champion, in an interview with the GNA Sports, however, questioned the technical approach of Team Dogboe in the bout.

He said, there was much evidence from the bout that Dogboe did not prepare well because everything from his approach suggested that he knew little about his opponent.

"I could see clearly that Dogboe was struggling with weight and if that was the case they needed to work on all those things. They need to do a proper homework before going in for a rematch, whatsoever," he added.

Coach Lokko however noted that, Dogboe needed some time off to get enough rest and re-organise himself, adding that, it would not be advisable for him to fight in the short term.

"I believe that they should give him enough rest to focus because as of now he would not be in a good spirit or position for any fight because he feels that he has failed Ghanaians."

Dogbe (20-1, 14KOs) surprisingly tasted his first career defeat, which led to the loss of the WBO Super Bantamweight title to Mexican Emanuel Navarrete (26-1, 22KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

His view was corroborated by the father and trainer of the boxer, Paul Dogboe who explained via social media that the defeat was as a result of poor preparations in the build-up to the title fight.

He said they underestimated the Mexican and planned for an early stoppage which never materialised.

He said: "We have learnt our lessons well. Our plan was to stop him by the fifth round but failed to achieve that."

According to Paul, Dogboe did not appear in the best of physical conditioning and blamed a series of programmes lined up for the team on the performance.

"You could see in most of the rounds that Isaac's legs were gone and it was up to fitness but we are keen on coming back stronger."