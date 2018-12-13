Ghana: Flober Basic School Celebrates 25th Anniversary

The Flober Basic School at Adentan in the Greater Accra Region has celebrated its 25th anniversary on the theme: "25 years of academic excellence and total person development."

At a colourful ceremony attended by past and present students and staff; directors of education, parents and the Adentan community, a sculpture of the founder of the school, Madam Florence Osei-Ampomah was unveiled.

The school, started as a day care centre on October 18, 1993 with one pupil now has more than 400 pupils.

Addressing the gathering, the Municipal Director of Education, Ms Frances Mabel Williams charged parents to support the school to groom the students into responsible adults.

Parents, she said , were obliged to create a conducive atmosphere for their children to learn after they had closed from school as well as take keen interest in all matters that concerned them.

She condemned the abuse of social media, particularly WhatsApp, and urged both parents and teachers to help pupils use social media positively to improve their academic and social life.

The Chief Executive Officer of Eric Education Consult, Dr Victoria Hazel commended the founder of the school for establishing the school and urged the management to continue to groom the future human resource of the country.

Dr Hazel urged the children to utilise the investment their parents were making in their education and appealed to parents not to renege on their responsibilities towards their children.

The Executive Director of the School, Mrs Sandra Ama Addico in her welcome address, said the Christian virtues being inculcated in the pupils had reflected in their academic and lifestyles.

The school, she said, continued to sweep many awards in academics and other disciplines including being the overall best in the 2016 BECE.

She said the earliest graduates had become medical doctors, bankers, lawyers, engineers, film producers among many others and assured the parents that everything would be done to maintain the standard of the school.

The PTA Chairman, Mr Francis Assuah commended his colleagues for their cooperation and unity which has helped in quality teaching and learning.