Ghana: Cops Refused Bail in Robbery Case

The Accra Circuit Court 11 yesterday refused the bail application of a policeman standing trial for alleged robbery.

General Corporal Raymond Amegashie of Tema Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit of the Ghana Police Service, was arrested together with Ibrahim Ayirebo, a motor mechanic, Bright Dorkanu, a driver's mate, and Stanley Akorli, a driver, on December 12, 2017, for allegedly robbing Madam Helen Asante, a trader, of her GH¢45,000.00 and US$1,000 at the Nungua Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), area in the Greater Accra Region.

The judge, Mrs Priscilla Dapaah-Mireku said the court was of the view that G/Cpl Amegashie would not avail himself to stand trial if he was granted bail and, therefore, dismissed his application.

The four persons are charged with conspiracy and robbery.

Corporal Amegashie who was detailed for guard duty abandoned his duty post but took the AK 47 rifle with the 20 rounds of ammunition given him by his superiors along and joined the gang to commit the crime.

They boarded a taxi with registration number GX 9514-13, driven by Stanley Akorli to the victim's supermarket near Nungua ADB on that fateful day and forcibly collected the amount in local and foreign currencies from her amidst sporadic shooting.

They sped off in the taxi with the booty towards Tema but were intercepted by the Community 18 Abattoir Police following a report by the victim.

Ibrahim Ayirebo (2nd accused), Bright Ayirebo (3rd accused) and Stanley Akorli (4th accused) were arrested and GH¢19,500.00 and US$600 were retrieved from them.

G/Cpl Amegashie (1st accused), however, managed to escape with the AK 47 rifle and spent the night at the Tema Motorway roundabout Aflao lorry station and returned the weapon the next day.

He was later arrested at the Tsopoli Police Barrier when he attempted to escape and was handed over to the police for investigation.

The case has been adjourned to December 27, 2018.