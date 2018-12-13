12 December 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: CAF Names Officials for K. Sharks/Kotoko Game

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), has named officials for the Confederation Cup game between Kariobangi Sharks and Asante Kotoko on Saturday, December 15, at the Kasarani International Stadium in Kenya.

Referee Pierre Ghislain Atcho from Gabon would be in the middle with Theophile Vinga and Angelo Malekou Mambana as assistants one and two respectively.

Referee Isidore Carlos Nze would be the fourth referee with Maxwell Mtonga from Malawi as the Match Commissioner and Songuifolo Yeo from Cote D' Ivoire as the Referee Assessor. -GNA

