Ghana: Parts of Kumasi Mall Roof Cave in

Kumasi — Parts of the roof of the Kumasi Mall caved in, in the early hours of yesterday, when shops were about to open for business.

The incident took place at the food court area, where the ceiling housing the Game shop of the mall, carved in but there was no casualty recorded.

When the Ghanaian Times visited the scene, officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) had responded and were helping to clear the debris from the scene of the incident.

However, the cause of the incident is yet to be established as investigation had began.

The incident attracted lot of people to the scene with some wondering and raising questions about the safety of the facility as it comes barely two months after the Accra Mall also suffered a similar incident.

First of its kind in the Kumasi Metropolis, the 95 million project is owned by the Delico Company Limited.