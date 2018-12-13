Eritrean President Isias Afwerki lands at the Aden Abdulle Int Airport Mogadishu ahead of bilateral talks with his host President Farmaajo.His visit comes in the wake of an impeachment motion that accused Farmaajo of making "secret agreements" with the Red Sea country & Ethiopia in the Tripartite meeting seeking regional cooperation.
Somalia: Isias Afwerki Arrives in Mogadishu
Eritrea's president Isaias Afwerki has met President of the Republic of Somalia this morning in Mogadishu
