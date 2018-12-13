Eritrea: National Conference On Community Led Total Sanitation Concludes

Asmara — The two day national conference on community led total sanitations that was conducted at Asmara Palace Hotel concluded adopting directives.

The directives include strengthening integration between various government institutions and communities in ensuring environmental sanitation, revising sanitation policies in cities and villages, proper follow-up on social service provision institutions and other issues related to sanitation.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the expansion and standard of latrines in villages, challenges in the efforts to ensure environmental sanitation, community participation as well as follow-up on the part of the concerned institutions.

Indicating on the importance of the conference in ensuring community led total sanitation in 2022, Ms. Amina Nurhussen, Minister of Health, said that important ideas have been forwarded that could help in realizing the program ahead of time.

Prices were also handed over to winners of the general knowledge competition that was conducted between 10 junior high school students in the Central region.