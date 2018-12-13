Nigeria: 100 Children Receive Chess Training in Ikorodu

Over hundred children in Majidun area of Ikorodu have received training in chess to enable them create a new way of life.An organisation called Chess In The Slums trained the kids on the game of chess at an event tagged 'Chess without borders.' It was to enable children in Majidun have knowledge about the game of chess.

The orgainisers said that their key objective was to improve the educational and tactical reasoning of children living in rural areas, and to also discover talents. Speaking at the event, President of Chess In The Slums, Tunde Onakoya, stated that the purpose of the training was to redirect the aspirations of kids in the streets and slums so that they can attain their dream in life through the game of chess.

"The Chess In The Slums initiative is to groom children in the game of chess in the rural areas. As you can see most of the children in the slums don't have advantage to enjoy what their counterparts in the city benefit. This is why children in the rural area grow with vices, which affect the society.

Chess In The Slums has decided to break this attributes by teaching the children chess and other values, which includes how to be focused in life, being faithful, truthful and knowledge that would make them to be good ambassadors of the country.

"The training and mentorship programme, which started on September 1, has produced over 100 children and some of them have attended championship outside the slum and performed well. We decided to allow the children teach adults to enable them have a sense of belonging and believe they can do it," he said.

President of Nigeria Chess Players Association, Ayokanmi Ajayi, praised Chess In The Slums for giving the less privileged children in the society the opportunity to play chess. Baale of Majidun, Alex Olusegun, stated that creating awareness about the game of chess in Majidun community would go a long way in putting the children in the right direction.