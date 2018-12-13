Sudan: Arson Suspected As Cash, Goods Lost in South Darfur Market Blaze

Nyala — Traders lost more than just their goods and shops when fire swept through the Grand Market of Nyala in South Darfur this week. Large amounts in cash - hoarded in response to the current liquidity crisis - also burned to ashes.

Eight shops burned-out completely with the loss of parcels, medicine, clothes and shoes. The fire is officially said to be the result of an electrical short-circuit, however traders are sceptical and some suggest arson.

Witnesses told Dabanga Radio that the fire destroyed large amounts of cash money held by traders in their shops - as they need cash to buy new goods, and banks do not provide enough cash any more.

Witnesses said that one of the traders lost SDG 36,000 ($760) and another claims SDG 240,000 ($5,000) was lost.

* All SDG currency conversions are approximate based on the daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)