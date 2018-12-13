13 December 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Arson Suspected As Cash, Goods Lost in South Darfur Market Blaze

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nyala — Traders lost more than just their goods and shops when fire swept through the Grand Market of Nyala in South Darfur this week. Large amounts in cash - hoarded in response to the current liquidity crisis - also burned to ashes.

Eight shops burned-out completely with the loss of parcels, medicine, clothes and shoes. The fire is officially said to be the result of an electrical short-circuit, however traders are sceptical and some suggest arson.

Witnesses told Dabanga Radio that the fire destroyed large amounts of cash money held by traders in their shops - as they need cash to buy new goods, and banks do not provide enough cash any more.

Witnesses said that one of the traders lost SDG 36,000 ($760) and another claims SDG 240,000 ($5,000) was lost.

* All SDG currency conversions are approximate based on the daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)

Sudan

13 Khartoum Tea Vendors Arrested, Fined

The Public Order Court in El Deim district Khartoum, on Wednesday handed-down fines for 13 tea vendors who were detained… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.