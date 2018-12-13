Sudan: White Nile Teachers Strike Over Pay Arrears

Rabak — Teachers in White Nile state embarked on a strike on Wednesday, to claim their dues and financial arrears, some of which they say has accumulated for more than two years.

"The strike will continue on Thursday and will include all elementary and secondary schools in the localities of Rabak, Kosti, El Duweim, Tindelti, Gatina and Gali," teachers in the White Nile state told Radio Dabanga.

The teachers said they would continue their work as usual next week and will enter into an open strike from December 23 if their demands are not met.

Wave of strikes

The last months have seen a wave of strikes by teachers of non-payment of salaries across Sudan.

On October 22, teachers of the basic and higher secondary schools in Bindisi in Central Darfur entered into a strike in protest against the non-payment of their salaries for three months in a row.

One of the teachers told Radio Dabanga at the time: "The strike will last for a week, and if salaries are not paid before next Monday, we will continue to strike until our salaries are paid."

Teachers in Wad Banda locality, west of El Obeid in West Kordofan, laid-down their toolson Ocrober 21. They also protest the absence of payments of their salaries for the month of September.

The head of one of the workers' union in the locality, Muhidin Ahmed, said that they would start a larger strike the next Wednesday in the event that the salaries are not paid today.

Also, civil servants, teachers, and other employees in West Kordofan's Abu Zabad locality entered into a three-day strike on October 15, in objection against the non-payment of their dues.

At the same time teachers in El Saleem and El Duba in Northern State, and in South Darfur started a strike with similar motives.