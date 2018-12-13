Ghana: Accra Technical University Introduces New Course

THE Accra Technical University (ATU) will begin a programme in Drone Assembly, Flight training, wireless system installation and deployment from the 2018/2019 academic year.

The curriculum for the programme covers aeromechanics, flight simulation and flight training.

Also to be introduced is a laboratory to train students in 3-D design and printing.

This has become possible through a partnership agreement between the University and A-Tech Group Korea Inc, a South Korean Company, specialised in developing environmentally friendly technology for sustainable development.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of ATU, Professor Edmund Ameko, announced this at the 18th annual congregation on Saturday in Accra.

The Drone technology course which he said would be at four levels would be used for land administration, risk assessment, forestry management urban planning, coastal zone management and post disaster damage assessment.

The Vice Chancellor indicated that the Drones could be used in medical supply delivery, radiology search and rescue operations, fire fighting, agricultural data collection, meteorology and other humanitarian operation. A move that could advance the country's technological process.

Prof. Ameko said while the 3-D printing was not yet developed in emerging countries, the technology could provide solutions to isolated communications with poor infrastructure and limited logistics.

He said the University would soon establish an irrigation technology to facilitate sustainable growth and development through the support of the governments One District One Factory initiative.

The Vice Chancellor indicated that the governing council had approved the relocation of the faculties of engineering and built environment within the short term while approval had also been given for the construction of an administration block, School Clinic and the Security post to ensure the safety of the students adding that " the university is also pursuing public-private partnerships for the construction of Hostels on the new campus at Mpemehuasem in the Ga West Municipality in the Greater Accra Region'.

Prof. Ameko said the central tender review committee of the Ministry of Finance has given the approval for the provision of Wi-Fi Services on campus while contract has also been awarded for the installation of CCTV cameras and the refurbishment of the School gate.

He assured of the university's commitment to continue conducting practical examinations in the laboratories and workshops for engineering and science students stressing that students would no longer have written examinations for practical courses during the end of semester examinations.