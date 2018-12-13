Nigeria: Arik Restores Warri, Gombe, MM2 Operators

Arik Air has restored flight operations to Osubi Airport in Warri, Delta, and Gombe Airport in Gombe State. These operations were suspended on Monday, following threats by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), to withdraw its services from these airports, among others, over alleged N1.9 billion debt.

Similarly, Arik has also moved all Port Harcourt-bound flights back to the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2) in Lagos.The restored operations followed FAAN's stay of action on the withdrawal of critical services from the airports.

Recall that FAAN, in a Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) worldwide on Saturday, said it would be withdrawing some airports its aviation security, fire-fighting, and rescue operations beginning from midnight Sunday, December 9, 2018. Experts described these as safety critical services without which no airport could process safe flights.

The Guardian learnt that FAAN suspended the move following public outcry on the impact of the proposed shutdown and rekindled interest by the facility operators to negotiate their debts. Spokesperson of Arik Air, Adebanji Ola, said the airlines regretted any inconvenience the earlier closure of the three airports might have caused its esteemed customers.The airline assures customers of hitch-free operations this festive season.