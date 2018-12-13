South Africa: CSA Announces Headline Sponsor for Pakistan, Sri Lanka Tests

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced Castle Lager as the headline sponsor of the forthcoming Test series in which the Proteas will be playing five matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The agreement is for the current season only and will be reviewed by both parties at the end of the season.

"SA Breweries and its Castle Lager brand have been both commercial partners and friends of CSA throughout the unity period," said CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"We are delighted to have them on board again. Both the Proteas and Castle Lager are truly proud South African brands that are world-class products."

PAKISTAN TOUR TO SA 2018/19

December 19-21: 10:00, Three-day tour match v SA Invitation XI, Willowmoore Park, Benoni

December 26-30: 10:00, 1st Test match, SuperSport Park, Centurion

January 3-7: 10:30, 2nd Test match, Newlands, Cape Town

January 11-15: 10:00, 3rd Test match, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

SRI LANKA TOUR TO SA 2019

February 13-17: 10:00, 1st Test match, Kingsmead, Durban

February 21-25: 10:00, 2nd Test match, St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Source: Sport24