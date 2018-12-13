Nigeria, Ukraine Plan Satellite Production Centre in Abuja

Abuja and Katsina — The federal government has disclosed plans to partner with Ukraine on space exploration to create jobs and strengthen the economy.Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, said this when space experts from Ukraine paid him a visit in his Abuja office.

According to him, space has a lot to do with defence, health, communication, education and virtually all the areas of the economy.The public relations head in the ministry, Abdulganiyu Aminu, in a statement, noted that working with Ukraine would boost Nigeria's economy and strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Dr. Alexander Kushnarow, noted that the Ukrainian space organisation had produced 70 different types of satellite and intended setting up a centre in Abuja for the satellite production.

According him, the main activities of the organisation include vehicle launch and defence rocketry system, noting that they will also consider potential cooperation in remote sensing, which includes high resolution satellites.

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for peaceful space exploration will be signed between the representatives of both countries, the statement added. In another development, the government of Maradi Region in Niger Republic and the Katsina State government have signed bilateral agreement that would help check activities of criminals at the borders.

The pact is also aimed at boosting commerce, with particular attention to the agriculture sector, on which many people from both areas depend for livelihood.Governor of Maradi, Zakari Oumar, disclosed this yesterday during the flag-off of a three-year work plan for Katsina and Maradi at Sir Usman Nagogo Polo Play Ground, Katsina.Oumar said that part of the agreement would be collaborations through information exchange between the two governments, to tackle activities of suspected criminals at the borders.

He identified clashes between herdsmen and farmers as one problem the agreement would help to address.states like Sokoto, Jigawa and Zamfara that share common border with Niger Republic, he said, have indicated interest in similar agreements to ensure security in their areas.

The regional governor also said that the agreement would help boost trade, as well as foster brotherliness between his people and Katsina. For Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina, the agreement is meant to facilitate movement of people within the two states, enhance security and improve relationship between farmers and herders moving within their border. Masari, represented by his deputy, Mannir Yakubu, said that implementation of the agreement would drastically reduce the frequent conflicts between farmers and herders operating within their domains.