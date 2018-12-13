South Africa: Here's When and Where to Watch the Miss Universe Swimwear and Evening Gown Competition

Johannesburg — After showing off their national costumes on Monday, Miss Universe contestants are readying themselves for one of the most important parts of the competition - the preliminary rounds.

According to the Miss Universe website, the preliminary competition is "the driving force in selecting the semi-finalists."

"Each competition begins with preliminary interviews that include a swimsuit or athletic wear and evening gown presentation show. These preliminary events are especially important as it will be the first time the judges and fans really get to know the contestants. The preliminary competition is the driving force in selecting the semifinalists. The live show and final competition kicks off with an announcement of the semifinalists," the site explains.

South Africans will be able to watch the preliminary competition via a live stream which can be accessed on the Miss Universe social media platforms or the website.

Source: The Juice