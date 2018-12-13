South Africa: Trio Arrested for Possession On Ivory and Precious Metal

press release

The police in Mothibistad are investigating a case of illegal possession of ivory; precious metal and Pangolin after three suspects were arrested on 11 December 2018 at Magojaneng village near Kuruman.

It is alleged that the Public Order Policing members together with Vryburg K9 followed up on information which led them to the discovery of Ivory valued at R650 000, Platinum worth 290 000 and Pangolin estimated at 55 000. The goods were discovered at one of the suspects' residence in Magojaneng.

All three suspects aged between 32 and 34 years are expected to appear before Mothibistad Magistrates' Court soon. Police investigation continues.