South Africa: SAPS Members Continue With Campaigns in Ensuring a Safer Festive Season

press release

The Police in Lephalale Cluster have conducted a door to door campaign today at Shongwane 1 in the Villa Nora policing area.

The campaign started with a briefing session at the Tribal Hall, King Rre Kgosi Ranare Shongwane welcomed the attendees and he also encouraged community members to feel free reporting cases to the police.

The Acting Station Commander of Villa Nora, Warrant Officer Simon Obakeng Molebatsi encouraged community members to work together with the police to deal with crime especially at Phahladira village which is still a problematic area in Shongwane.

The purpose of the campaign was to strengthen the fight against crime perpetrated against women and children abuse and the stock theft crimes.