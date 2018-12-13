Nigeria: This Is Atiku's Time to Become President, Says Benue Governor Ortom

Makurdi, Benin City, Abuja and Makurdi — Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom says time has come for the standard-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to become president of Nigeria.He made the declaration yesterday at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi when the North Central Women Unite for Atiku, led by its President, Mrs. Dorcas Din, visited him.

The governor noted that when God permits, nobody objects, stressing that it is time for Atiku to lead Nigeria, as all things were working towards his success. Ortom, who is the North Central Coordinator of Atiku/Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation, said the PDP candidate has the capacity to provide purposeful leadership for Nigerians.

The governor said it was hypocritical and deceitful for the APC-led Federal Government to demonise opposition members by sending anti-graft agencies after them, only for the same people to become "saints" when they join the APC.Mrs. Din said the women had fared badly in the past three years under the APC administration at the federal level, and would not want to remain like that for the next four years.

Also, the chairman of the PDP in Edo State, Dan Orbih, has described the ticket of Abubakar Atiku/Peter Obi as having the capacity to bring succor to Nigerians.He called on the National Assembly to override President Muhammadu Buhari's refusal to assent to the Electoral Amendment Act, to save the country from drifting.

In a related development, the presidential candidate of Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP), Apostle Sunday Chikendu Chukwu Ezuzolugo, has vowed to remove security vote from the system, if elected president.He made the declaration yesterday in Abuja, while taking the twelve pillars oath of righteousness and integrity.

Ezuzolugo also invoked vengeance of the blood of innocent souls who have been shared in the land to execute judgment against him, if he violates his campaign promises."I shall stand for justice for all tribes and ethnic nationalities in our nation Nigeria, and also stand for zonal rotation of the position of the president and governors on the basis of one tenure, he said.