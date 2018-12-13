Malawi: Government Officially Announces Free Secondary School Education

Photo: Maneb/Facebook

Mulunguzi Secondary School students, Zomba (file photo).

Lilongwe — Parliament through the Ministry Of Education Science And Technology on Monday officially announced the abolition of tuition fees which was announced in September.

Textbook Revolving Fund and General Purpose Fund, will commence on 1st January, 2018 in Public Secondary Schools in Malawi.

Government has removed these fees in order to create conducive environment for building the human capital that Malawi needs for the attainment of our national development aspirations.

Presenting a Ministerial statement to parliament on Tuesday, Minister of Education Science and Technology, Bright Msaka said government has directed that these three types of fees should not be collected in all government secondary schools.

"With regard to all community day secondary schools (CDSS), conventional city and district day secondary schools these are all the fees that schools were required to collect from the students. Government has waived all the fees," he said.

Therefore with the removal of these fees, government will not collect any monetary contributions from students from CDSSs, City and District Day Secondary Schools.

The Minister said the removal of tuition fees and other user fees will ensure increased access and retention of learners in the system and this will ensure that no child is left behind, especially those from poor families.

"This means that secondary school education will mostly be funded by public resources. Parents will, henceforth, be freed from paying tuition fees, general purpose fund and textbook revolving fund," the Minister explained.

He said no school board should act against this because government wants to remove barriers to secondary school education.