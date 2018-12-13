Tanzania: Simba, Yanga Handed Tricky FA Cup Fixtures

Dar es Salaam — Mainland giants Simba and Young Africans have been drawn against minnows in the Azam Sports Federation Cup.

The Azam Sports Federation Cup, popularly known as FA Cup, decides the country's representatives in the Confederation Cup.

Defending champions Mtibwa Sugar will launch their title defence campaign against Kiluvya United - a first division team - at Manungu Complex in Morogoro.

In the draw conducted yesterday, Yanga will face the winner between Ihefu and Tukuyu Stars while Simba will take on Mashujaa FC of Kigoma.

Azam FC will face the winner between Madini and Stand Babati in the tournament.

Last season, Ihefu - a second division side - gave Yanga a real run for their money at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya.

Yanga beat the Mbeya-based team 4-3 on penalties after the normal 90 minutes ended in a one-all draw.

The Jangwani Street giants' hopes to snatch the title went up in thin smoke after they lost to Singida United.

Simba, on the other hand, suffered early elimination in the tournament.

They succumbed to a shock defeat at the hands of Green Warriors - then a second division side.

The preliminary round matches will take place between December 21 and 24, according to the draw conducted by Azam Media Limited and Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

Lipuli FC, another Premier League team in the tournament, will face the winner between Laera FC and Mitumba FC.

Stand United will face Ashanti United while Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) and Biashara will take on Tanzania Prisons and Geita Gold respectively.

The fixtures further show that Singida United will launch their campaign in the tournament against Arusha FC, and African Lyon will take on Arusha United, while Mbao FC will face Dar City.

Ruvu Shooting have been pitted against the winner between Mucoba FC and Might Elephant.

Tanga's Costal Union will meet the winner between Changanyikeni and Baga FC.