Tanzania: Teachers Voice Concern Over Retirement Benefits

Sumbawanga — Primary school teachers nearing retirement in Sumbawanga Municipality have expressed their worries about retirement benefits after the municipality upgraded them without adjusting their salaries.

The teachers, who spoke in separate occasions, said they fear losing some of their benefits because of the delayed adjustment of their salaries.

Agnes Malieba, one of the 14 teachers who were upgraded in November, this year, says she is close to retirement, but she been pushing for review of her salary in vain.

Another teacher, Ms Marry Shitindi, said she is surprised to see some new employees were upgraded and their salaries adjusted while the veteran teachers have to wait for months before their complaints can be solved.

"I ask the government to intervene in this matter because we are not getting satisfactory responses," she said.

However, Sumbawanga municipal executive director Jacob Mtalitinya said the list was sent to Dodoma for approval.

"We have received such complaints from teachers, but we are waiting still waiting for approval to adjust their salaries," he said.

Tanzania Teachers Union chairman for Sumbawanga Huruma Kilingo said they have been following up the matter including physical visit to Dodoma where the names were reportedly sent for approval.

"Unfortunately, we're told that they had not received any details about the complaining teachers. There is a weakness in human resource office because it is seemingly nothing has been submitted to Dodoma offices," he said.