Nigeria: Buhari to Present 2019 Budget Next Week

President Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2019 budget proposal before a joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives on December 19.

The president stated this in a letter read on the floor of the House on Thursday by the speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

"May I crave the kind indulgence of the House of Representatives to grant me the slot of 11 hours on Wednesday, 19th December, 2018 to formally present the 2019 appropriation bill in a joint session and lay before the NASS the 2019 budget proposal," the president said.

The House is currently debating on the letter... ..