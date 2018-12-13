13 December 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari to Present 2019 Budget Next Week

Tagged:

Related Topics

By George Ogala

President Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2019 budget proposal before a joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives on December 19.

The president stated this in a letter read on the floor of the House on Thursday by the speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

"May I crave the kind indulgence of the House of Representatives to grant me the slot of 11 hours on Wednesday, 19th December, 2018 to formally present the 2019 appropriation bill in a joint session and lay before the NASS the 2019 budget proposal," the president said.

The House is currently debating on the letter... ..

Nigeria

Untold Story of MTN's 'Illicit' Repatriation of Billions of Dollars From Nigeria

Nigeria, Africa's largest economy by gross domestic product (over $380bn), recently grabbed global attention following… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.