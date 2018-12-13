Nigeria: NSF - Team Delta Tighten Grip At the Top of Medals Table

Team Delta sets new records in swimming at the ongoing Nationl Sports Festival in Abuja.

Team Delta have continued to show their supremacy as they top the National Sports Festival, NSF medals table with 139 medals comprising of 69 gold, 31 silver and 39 bronze as at Wednesday evening.

Followed closely, is Team Rivers who have amassed 89 medals comprising of 28 gold, 30 silver and 31 bronze.

Teams Edo, Kano and Lagos complete the top 5 with a total of 51, 35 and 58 medals respectively.

However, some states are yet to win a single medal at the NSF. The states are Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, Zamfara.

In total, 198 gold, 195 silver and 293 Bronze medals have been won, making it a total of 686 medals as at Wednesday evening.

NSF medals table as at 12th December.