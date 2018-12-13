13 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Jacob Khawe Resigns As Emfuleni Mayor

News24 has learnt that Emfuleni Executive Mayor Jacob Khawe has officially resigned.

Khawe, the Gauteng ANC's provincial sercretary, has been at loggerheads with the embattled ANC Sedibeng regional executive committee (REC), which has been demanding that he step down.

A source close to the matter, who requested to remain anonymous, said the formalities of the resignation had been completed.

Last week, he told News24 "there will be no Christmas where Jacob Khawe is the mayor of Emfuleni".

He said he would resign before December 16.

Khawe insisted he needed to lead the finalisation of outstanding reports before leaving office.

"The financial recovery plan by Treasury is not ready; the signing off of Section 56 employees is not ready; both of those are done by national and provincial governments. The Hawks have not given me feedback. Instead [they] have given me questions," Khawe previously said.

This is a developing story.

More to follow.

Source: News24

South Africa

