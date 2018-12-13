Angola: EU Donates Eur 2 Million for Training of Entrepreneurs

Luanda — At least two million euros is the amount made available by the European Union (E.U) for the training of Angolan entrepreneurs that want to be involved in the process of exporting goods to the E.U market.

The move is to have a direct reflex on the process of economic diversification that is taking place in Angola, having into account the country's present and future needs, as well as its regional and international economic strategy.

This support from the E.U economic bloc was manifested last Wednesday, in Luanda, at a meeting on "Entrepreneurial Policy", by the representative of the E.U ambassador to Angola, Amaya Olivares.

Amaya Olivares said that there is na institutional support from the European Union to the Angolan Trade Ministry, which includes a vast upgrading programme in the area of business administration.

On his turn, the secretary of State for Trade, Amadeu Nunes, said that the present context calls for a profound analysis on how to find new ways and models of intervention for the development of the country's entrepreneurial sector.

The workshop is being supported by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTD).