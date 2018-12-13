Angola and Egypt Review Co-Operation Agreements

Cairo — A technical team was set up last Wednesday, in Cairo, to review the co-operation accords between Angola and Egypt, whose signing go back to the year 1983.

Such move is intended to update the accords and adjust them to the present economic context.

The technical commission was set up during the meeting that the Angolan Trade minister, Jofre Van-Dúnem Júnior, had with his Egyptian counterpart, Tarek Kabil.

In this meeting, which lasted about two hours, the two countries analysed matters relating to the bilateral relations and private investment projects from both countries, in the ambit of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF/2018), happening from 11 to 17 December, in Cairo.

Still in that meeting, the Trade and Industry minister of Zimbabwe, Tarek Kabil, manifested his country's interest to support other countries in stalling manufacturing industries, with a view to reinforcing commercial relations among African countries, having into account that next year Egypt will take over the chair of the African Union (A.U).

The meeting also served for the Angolan minister to handover a letter from President João Lourenço addressed to the Egyptian Head of State, Abdul Fatah Khalil Al-Sisi.

Besides the first Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF/2018), last Wednesday also kicked off the Seventh Meeting of African Trade Ministers (AMOT), promoted by the A.U Department of Trade and Industry.