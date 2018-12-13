South Africa: How the EFF Dominates the Disinformation Market

analysis

In the past six months, the EFF has emerged as the key merchants of political disinformation campaigns in South Africa as they peddle false information as a weapon in every arena where there is a war to take out State Capture networks.

The EFF has used disinformation to attack both the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration chaired by Judge Robert Nugent, and the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture chaired by Judge Raymond Zondo, effectively creating alternative narratives about the commissions in the public mind.

At both Eskom and Transnet, the epicentres of investigations and a clean-out of the patronage groups which milked them dry, the party has taken up arms, deploying a race narrative that Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan is exorcising black executives.

The effectiveness of the EFF campaigns has, in 2018, ushered South Africa into an era of disinformation where social media is weaponised to spread campaigns often built on falsehood.

"There is no doubt that the EFF in some instances participates in spreading disinformation. It is clear that many of their officials spread the messages and retweet, spreading...