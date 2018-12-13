13 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Gallagher Misses Out On Medal in China

Cape Town — South Africa's Erin Gallagher has missed out on a medal at the 14th FINA World Swimming short course Championships in Hangzhou, China.

Swimming in the final of the women's 100m freestyle out of Lane 1, Gallagher posted a time of 53.14 which was only good enough for eighth and last position.

Dutch superstar Ranomi Kromowidjojo took the gold medal in a new championship record time of 51.14, ahead of compatriot Femke Heemskerk (51.60), with American Mallory Comerford taking bronze (51.63).

South African team in Hangzhou:

Men

Chad le Clos, Cameron van der Burgh, Brad Tandy, Ryan Coetzee, Ayrton Sweeney, Douglas Erasmus

Women

Erin Gallagher, Emily Visagie, Rebecca Meder

Source: Sport24

