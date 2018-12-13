13 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Langa Residents Loot Hijacked, Abandoned Truck

Residents in Langa took advantage of a hijacked truck in Cape Town on Wednesday by looting goods from the abandoned vehicle.

A video has surfaced on social media showing scores of people jumping in and out of the truck with various goods in hand.

According to police, the truck was hijacked by three men at a grocery store in Pinelands on Wednesday afternoon and was later found in Langa.

"All contents were looted. No injuries were reported during this incident and no arrests have been made so far," said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Pinelands police are investigating the incident.

Source: News24

South Africa

