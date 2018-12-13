Sudan: Al-Bashir Lauds Sudan-Tuninsia Cooperation

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Bashir has commended the joint cooperation between Sudan and Tunisia in all domains.

This came when the President met, Thursday, the Tunisian Ambassador to Sudan on presenting his credentials as the Tunisian Ambassador to Khartoum.

The Tunisian diplomat said in a press statement that President Al-Bashir, during the meeting, has affirmed Sudan's keenness to develop its relations with Tunisia in all cooperation fields.

The ambassador said he conveyed the greetings of the Tunisian President Béji Kaid Sibsi, head of state of Tunisia, to his brother Bashir. For his part, al-Bashir conveyed his greetings to President al-Sibsi.

The ambassador said that his meeting with President al-Bashir was an opportunity to get acquainted with the various aspects of cooperation and coordination between the two countries in various fields.