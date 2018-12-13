Sudan: Al-Bashir Affirms Strengthening Sudanese-Egyptian Relations

President of the Republic, Feld Marshal, Omer Al-Bashir has affirmed Sudan keenness to enhance and strengthening the deeply rooted and strategic relations between Sudan and Egypt for the interest of the peoples of the two countries.

This came when the President met, Thursday, at his office, in the Presidential Palace, the new Egyptian Ambassador, Hussam Issa, on presenting his credentials as the Egyptian Ambassador to Sudan.

The Egyptian diplomat said in a press statement that President Al-Bashir, during the meeting, has affirmed support to the relations linking Sudan to Egypt.