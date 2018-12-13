13 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Fists Fly Between Photographers and Security At CPUT Graduation Ceremony

Tagged:

Related Topics

Unaccredited photographers who wanted to get a piece of the action at a Cape Town graduation ceremony instead found themselves trading blows with security officials.

On Monday, the festive mood at the graduation ceremony of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) was somewhat disrupted by the unaccredited photographers who had gathered on the Bellville campus.

A video doing the rounds on social media shows photographers being tackled, kicked and thrown to the ground by security officials.

Two men appear visibly injured following the altercation.

CPUT issued a statement on its social media platforms following the incident.

"We are aware of a video being circulated on social media involving a scuffle between freelance photographers and security at a graduation ceremony on Monday 10 December at our Bellville campus," CPUT said on Wednesday.

'Safety a concern'

"The safety and security of our students and their family members are our foremost concern and a dim view is taken of any attempt to disrupt this special occasion.

"It is worth noting that, at the time, the photographers in the video did not have the appropriate accreditation to operate on campus.

"The service providers used during graduation have all been appropriately vetted through stringent procurement processes.

"This is to avoid students and loved ones being taken advantage of by unscrupulous characters.

"The photographers in this instance were warned to stop operating on campus by the head of Bellville Campus Security.

"The matter has now been resolved, our director of Campus Security will be compiling a full report on the incident and it will be thoroughly investigated."

Source: News24

South Africa

Here's What Africans Searched For On Google In 2018

It's been a long 12 months, and before we kick 2018 to the curb, we're looking back at all the trends and topics that… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.