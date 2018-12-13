South Africa: The Political Winds of Change Swirling Within the ANC Reach Gale-Force Ahead of the 2019 Elections

analysis

In the space of a 24-hour period on Tuesday, the ANC in Limpopo announced that its mayors implicated in the VBS scandal must resign, the national ANC's spokesperson Pule Mabe went on special leave after being accused of sexual harassment, and the National Working Committee told Qedani Mahlangu to resign. Each of these instances has different dynamics. But they all have one thing in common: there is an election in 2019.

The Esidimeni scandal will not go away for the Gauteng ANC. The reason is simple. The person who is generally perceived as shoving mentally-ill people into unlicensed NGOs was the Health MEC at the time, Qedani Mahlangu. Yet she was re-elected to the party's provincial executive committee. Then the provincial integrity commission said she, and former Chief Whip Brian Hlongwa, should resign from the PEC. The PEC refused to accept the recommendation of its own Integrity Commission, saying it wanted to wait to see what the national ANC would say. Finally, mercifully, this week the ANC's national working committee wrote to Mahlangu to say...