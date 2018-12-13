South Africa: The ANC Ends Off the Year On a High Note in Competitive Wards

analysis

There were five competitive wards contested in the latest round of by-elections. The African National Congress (ANC) had to defend the two most marginal of those five competitive wards. They not only defended them, but took two wards off the Democratic Alliance (DA) and a ward off the IFP. It was a remarkable night for the ANC.

Ward 4 in Cederberg (Graafwater Sandberg) in the Western Cape. ANC 49% (26%) DA 37% (67%) ACDP 13% (Incumbent) EFF 1% (1%)

Cederberg is a DA controlled municipality in the Western Cape. Its principal towns are Citrusdal and Clanwilliam. Ward 4 is a rural ward in the potato capital of the Western Cape. It lies along the R364 road which links Citrusdal with Lamberts Bay. Most voters in the ward reside in Graafwater. The incumbent councillor Jimmy Barnard ran for the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP). The DA had to win the by-election to ensure continued outright control.

The DA got over two thirds of the vote in this ward in 2016. The ANC came second, over 40% points behind...