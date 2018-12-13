Africa: Ice Prince Is Africa's Most Streamed Rapper of 2018

Aboki crooner, Ice prince, has become Africa's Most Streamed Artiste on the music streaming platform, Spotify.

The award-winning artiste whose released an EP titled COLD 19 million streams, 3 million fans, 1 million hours and played in 65 countries.

IcePrince became a national sensation in 2011 after his song featuring Brymo Oleku off his album Everybody Loves IcePrince hit the media waves. In 2012, another song Aboki became a worldwide anthem with several African artistes including Sarkodie jumping on the remix.

His single Me Versus Me has been nominated for the 2018 Headies awards.

Wizkid's One Dance retains the number of Most Streamed African song in Spotify's history with I.6 billion streams. Mr Eazi comes second with 163 million streams, 16 million fans, 8 million hours.

