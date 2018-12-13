Africa: British Council Hosts the Future Awards Africa 2018 Nominees

The British Council on 12 December, hosted The Future Awards Africa 2018 nominees to a reception in Lagos.

The young change-makers including Niniola, Zainab Balogun, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Ink Eze, Folu Storms, Fisayo Fosudo and others receiving their certificates of nomination.

With 20 categories and 100 nominees selected this year, The Future Awards Africa seeks to acknowledge inspiring young Nigerians between the ages of 18-31 making a difference through social enterprise, social good, and creativity.

Osayi Alile, CEO, Act Foundation gave the welcome address while Steve Forbes, Director of Operations, British Council gave the opening speech at the reception.

Music artiste and social activist, Bankole 'Banky W' Wellington was the guest speaker at the well-attended event.

The 13th edition of the Awards event will hold on Sunday, 16 December 2018 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.