Nigeria: Malaria, Diarrhoea Most Prevalent in FCT's Kobi Village

Abuja — Malaria and diarrhoea have been discovered to be the most prevailing ailments in Kobi village, a suburb in the Federal Capital Territory, which is behind Asokoro, a highbrow residential area within the same area council.

Senior Medical Officer 1, at the Federal Ministry of Defence, Dr. Edache Okoh Adigwu, who revealed this when the Arise Women Foundation visited the community for a medical outreach, said the discovery is not a surprise as Nigeria is an endemic zone and a West African country.

He said the outreach which had targeted over 5,000 men, women and children had diagnosed and treated other ailments, which he said were in the minority except for one that was diagnosed with scrotal hynea and had since been referred to a secondary facility with bills, which will be paid by the foundation.

Regarding the menace of yellow fever, Adigwu said there was no such case recorded in the community and stressed that individuals within the ages of 9-40 be encouraged to take the vaccine, which he said is life long.

He said: "We are in an endemic zone of malaria and we are in a West African country and that is what is very common.

"From what we are seeing, malaria is the commonest in all the diseases we are diagnosing, followed by diarrhoea and that is to be expected in a community like this without portable water. Such is bound to happen.

"What they have is inadequate compared to the population. So we encourage the government to dig boreholes as many as possible to encourage the community.

"A lot of the children are malnourished and that is the prevalent situation of the country and we all understand.

"Yellow fever is a situation that can catch up with anybody and at anytime. I cannot predict even as a doctor, but it can happen to anyone.

"So we advise that children from the age of 9-40 years should be captured and it is a life long vaccine. They should all be encouraged to go for it so that we all can be on the same page."