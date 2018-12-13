Cameroon: Seidou Mbombo Njoya - Coming Back Home

The former Vice President of FECAFOOT, now elected President is expected to put his rich experience in international football to turn the fortunes of Cameroon football.

Seidou Mbombo Njoya isthe new President of the Cameroon Football Federation. He was elected yesterday December 12, 2018 during an elective General Assembly of FECAFOOT that took place at th eCAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo near Yaounde. Seidou Mbombo Njoya had an overwhelming victory after the votes cast. Of the 66 votes casts, Seidou Mbombo Njoya won 46 votes (66.69 per cent).

The victory was seen as coming back home for Seidou Mbombo Njoya who is not new to FECAFOOT. He beat six other candidates Bell Joseph Antoine (25.75 per cent), Maboan Kessac k(00 per cent), Mongue Nyamsi Daniel (4.5 per cent), Hervé Tchinda (00 per cent) and Emmanuel Egbe Bisong (00 percent). The erst while FECAFOOT Vice President who has worked for both CAF and FIFA was among the candidates for the post of president. He was able to win the hearts of majority of the delegates through his campaign slogan"Together for change". Having had almost 19 years of experience in football, the former President of Federal Football Club of Noun promised to better manage the Cameroon Football Federation.

That alone gave him the support of some key football actors in the country. The former match commissioner of FIFA matches promised his electors that if elected he will develop all aspects of local football by giving particular attention to the main actors.

Following the success fans and admirers are keeping their fingers crossed to see how they can benefit from his experiences.The election of the new president of FECAFOOT is expected to bring an end to the leadership crisis that has been rocking the FECAFOOT.Seidou Mbombo Njoya is the son of the Sultan of the Bamouns, Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya, who was President of FECAFOOT from 1961 to 1964. He calls himself "Man of the situation".He is expected to put his rich experiences in international football and knowledge of the house to turn the fortunes of Cameroon football.