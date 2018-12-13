Cameroon: 2018 Natural Disasters - Japan Appreciates Cameroon's Show of Concern

Ambassador Tsutomu Osawa spoke at Emperor Akihito's 85th birthday reception in Yaounde on December 11, 2018.

"In 2018, Japan suffered from a series of natural disasters such as heavy rains, typhoons and earthquakes. A teach disaster, we received warm support from Cameroon and allover the world, including the heartfelt and full of concern message from His Excellency Paul Biya, President of the Republic. All these marks of attentionfrom the Cameroonian people greatly encouraged us to overcome these ordeals," the Japanese Ambassador to Cameroon,Tsutomu Osawa, said.He was addressing guests at Emperor Akihito's 85th birthday reception in Yaounde on December11, 2018. The birthday normally falls on December 23.The Cameroon government was represented at the event by Felix Mbayu, Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth. Japan supports Cameroon in variousf ields and would like to diversify the lines of cooperation to boost and strengthen relations between the two countries, he added.In September 2018, the Embassy for the first time organised a Japanese tea ceremony, Sado, in Cameroon.

Last month, the Ambassador participated in the opening ceremony of the African Judo Championship in Yaounde. "Not long from now, a Japan International Cooperation Agency, JICA volunteer will arrive in the country to work with the Cameroon Judo Federation in strengthening the competitiveness of local judokas," Tsutomu Osawa announced. He expressed Japan's wish to see many Cameroonian judokas take partin the Tokyo Olympic and Para-Olympic games in 2020.This year's celebration of Emperor Akihito's birthday was the last because he will abdicate on April 30, 2019, after ascending the throne in January 1989. He will become the first Japanese monarch to resign in over two centuries. Akihito will be succeeded by Crown Prince Naruhito.The Ambassador assured that the abdication of Emperor Akihito will not affect friendly relations with Cameroon."We would like to impulse private sector activities between Japan and Cameroon. In this regard, Japan will in August 2019in Yokohama co-organise theTokyo International Conference on African Development, TICAD7, with amongst others, the African Union. I hope this seventh conference will be an excellent opportunity to attract Japanese companies to Cameroon,"the Japanese Envoy noted.