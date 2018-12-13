13 December 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 1,000 People Benefit From Dental, Oral Care Services

By From Fadhili Abdallah in Kigoma

A TOTAL of 1,000 people have benefited from dental and oral care services offered during a 10-day camp coordinated by Bilal Muslim Federation in Uvinza District, Kigoma Region.

Bilal Muslim Federation (Africa Chapter) Chairman Mohsin Abdallah Sheni said 10 doctors and dentists from the One World One Smile Institute of Health from France attended to patients.

fCommenting on the camp, Nguruka Health Centre Medical In-charge, Dr Staford Chamgeni, said dental services were not available at the health centre because a dental specialist, who was providing services, was relocated to the district headquarters to perform administrative functions.

Dr Chamgeni said, however, that his office had requested the district council to assign another specialist to the centre because it had been receiving the majority of patients in need of dental services.

One of the patients, Ms Fatuma Mikingamo, who was attended to during the camp said that many people were in need of the services, but they were not accessible at the health centre.

She urged the government to consider allocating another dentist to the health centre so that many people could access dental services.

